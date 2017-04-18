The Park Brings a Summer-Proof Beer Garden to Downtown Phoenix - And a Self-Serve Beer Wall
When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out - and let you know our initial impressions, First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened, sampling a few items, and satisfying curiosities . Where do you go in downtown Phoenix when you want to sit in a beer garden, but still remain shielded from the merciless Arizona sun? You might go to The Park , a new indoor-outdoor downtown venue featuring a "beer wall" with self-serve beer and wine dispensers; a food truck-inspired kitchen; lounge and game areas; and no shortage of TV screens in every direction.
