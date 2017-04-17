STR: Phoenix hotels score highest revenue boost during NCAA Final Four
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The hotel industry in Phoenix, Arizona, saw a US$25.9-million revenue increase during NCAA Final Four Weekend. That spike in rooms revenue topped the increases seen by each of the previous five NCAA Final Four host markets, according to data and analysis from STR .
