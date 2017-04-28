Spice Up Your Cinco at Five Central Phoenix Hotspots
Save Taco Tuesday for Friday this Cinco de Mayo, because restaurants throughout central Phoenix are serving up some delicious specials to celebrate the holiday. Here are some spots you won't want to skip out on this year, and if you take part in the drink specials, be sure to download a ride sharing app before you leave the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC