Sparky joins ASU staff to surprise future Sun Devils
Arizona State University staff members, along with ASU mascot Sparky the Sun Devil, traveled to high schools around the Phoenix area on Thursday to surprise students who have been admitted to the university. Sparky joins ASU staff to surprise future Sun Devils Arizona State University staff members, along with ASU mascot Sparky the Sun Devil, traveled to high schools around the Phoenix area on Thursday to surprise students who have been admitted to the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC