Sheriff's Office: Queen Creek cocker spaniel rescued after years of neglect
Lillie, a cocker spaniel, who had been living in the care of a woman in Queen Creek who was unable to properly care for her, was rescued by Maricopa County Sheriff's Animal Cruelty Deputies last Friday along with a horse after years of neglect, according to the Sheriff's Office.
