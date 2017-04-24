Salt Lake man faces federal charges in alleged telemarketing scam
A Salt Lake man already accused in an alleged home loan modification scam faces new federal charges for also allegedly running a telemarketing scheme. Federal prosecutors charged Chad Andrew Gettel, 42, also known as Chad Warner, with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with call centers run out of Phoenix, Arizona, and other places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In search of:
|3 hr
|Dannyboy
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|elenasan37
|48
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Apr 23
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC