Ridley Scott Talks Alien Abduction in New Phoenix Forgotten Clip
Alien:Covenant director and sci-fi icon Sir Ridley Scott is one of the producers of director Justin Barber's much buzzed found-footage shocker Phoenix Forgotten . The film is based on the shocking, true events of March 13, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tapper
|7
|Armpit Airline
|9 hr
|asking
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,134
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Open call , to organizations needing help with ...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
|Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC