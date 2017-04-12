Restaurant inspections: 3 Phoenix-area restaurants on this week's list
Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of March 27. Restaurant inspections: 3 Phoenix-area restaurants on this week's list Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of March 27. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ooz7Yh Get details on restaurants cited by Maricopa County inspectors for four or more priority violations the week of March 27. A priority violation is a major violation that directly contributes to increasing the risk of food-borne illness or injury. If listed in the reports, remedies implemented during inspections are included.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tapper
|7
|Armpit Airline
|9 hr
|asking
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,134
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Open call , to organizations needing help with ...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
|Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC