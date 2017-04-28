Reports of man with gun near Phoenix school prompts lockdown

Police say they have a man with a gun "contained" near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix after reports that he had been seen walking near a school with the firearm. Reports of man with gun near Bostrom High School in Phoenix prompts lockdown Police say they have a man with a gun "contained" near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road in Phoenix after reports that he had been seen walking near a school with the firearm.

