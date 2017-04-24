Red Cross honors city of Phoenix
The city of Phoenix was honored with the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter's "Good Neighbor Award" at an awards ceremony April 29 at the Phoenix Zoo. The city of Phoenix and the American Red Cross partnered in new ways to make homes safer, such as the Phoenix Fire Department helping the Red Cross install free smoke alarms.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 26
|elenasan37
|48
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
