Phoenix Rotary 100 honors speech winners
Phoenix Rotary 100 last month hosted its 87th Annual High School Speech Contest for high school students, with a culminating event held April 7 at the Phoenix Country Club. The event was attended by Phoenix Rotary 100 members as well and family members, speech coaches and other supporters of the upper division student finalists, as well as the winners of the lower division and their families.
