Phoenix neighborhoods trying to raise...

Phoenix neighborhoods trying to raise money in Sky Harbor noise fight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix neighborhoods trying to raise money in Sky Harbor noise fight Phoenix historic neighborhoods plan fundraiser April 27 to help cover costs for Sky Harbor flight path lawsuit. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2q36tfJ Several neighborhoods in Phoenix and the East Valley have been rattled by changes to the flight paths of Sky Harbor air traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr chuckles 1,144
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 2 hr elenasan37 48
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Apr 23 Aztec0797 8
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Apr 17 Bro 34
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC