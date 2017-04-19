Phoenix House Fest: A Music-Infused P...

Phoenix House Fest: A Music-Infused Picnic for All Ages

The family friendly, music-infused Phoenix House Fest picnic will take place this Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park. Presented by Relentless Beats , the three-day festival was designed to "unite diverse crowds as well as spread the message of Love + House Music and further expose our children to good music from an early age & upwards," according to the festival's Facebook page .

