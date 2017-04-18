PD: Young girl dies after N. PHX car crash
Fire Weather Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM MST expiring April 23 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM MST expiring April 23 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 22 at 2:37PM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 22 at 3:56AM MST expiring April 23 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo PHOENIX, AZ - Phoenix police say an 8-year-old girl is dead stemming from a crash involving multiple cars in north Phoenix on Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|32 min
|Augie
|1,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|Song
|47
|Armpit Airline
|Sat
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC