PD: Young girl dies after N. PHX car crash

Fire Weather Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM MST expiring April 23 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Warning issued April 22 at 2:37PM MST expiring April 23 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 22 at 2:37PM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 22 at 3:56AM MST expiring April 23 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo PHOENIX, AZ - Phoenix police say an 8-year-old girl is dead stemming from a crash involving multiple cars in north Phoenix on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.