PD: Pair arrested for Phoenix bakery burglary

On Sunday, the owner of MY GAL SAL Bakery and Cake Pops took to Facebook to post surveillance footage of a man and woman stealing an iPad and cake pops from her shop near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. On Tuesday, a person contacted police after seeing a man and woman who matched the description of the burglars after seeing the story on social media, a police spokesperson said.

