New Food Trucks are Hitting the Phoenix Streets
We would never knock hamburgers, hot dogs, or tacos, but the repertoire of food trucks in Phoenix can seem boring sometimes. Crab & Mermaid, the casual seafood spot in Old Town Scottsdale, has launched its own food truck to hopefully bring some fresh, salty air on the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Thu
|Whiny1
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|chuckles
|1,138
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Apr 17
|Coolv
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Apr 14
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC