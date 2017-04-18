Nationwide Immigrant Strike Planned May 1; Here's What to Expect in Phoenix

Protesters marched at Tent City recently, but don't expect big participation in Phoenix for the May Day immigrant strike. On May 1, 2006, millions of people around the country skipped work for the day and took to the streets to protest legislation that would have made it a crime to help undocumented immigrants who were seeking food and shelter, and made it faster and easier to deport people believed to be in the country illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.