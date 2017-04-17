My Turn: Yes, you really can bike aro...

My Turn: Yes, you really can bike around metro Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

County supervisor: It may not be practical every day. But there are good reasons beyond exercise to bike around town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... 10 hr Bro 2
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) 10 hr Bro 34
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sun chuckles 1,137
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat EAGLE EYE1 193,135
Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16) Apr 15 Test 8
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Apr 14 Fuckitwhocaresbitch 120
Armpit Airline Apr 14 asking 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC