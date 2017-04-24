Mother of sisters killed in wrong-way crash accepts diploma
The mother of the two university students who died in an April wrong-way crash has accepted her older daughter's diploma. The Arizona Republic reports Cathy Hocking wore the older sister's graduation cap and the younger sister's academic medal when she accepted Karli Richardson's diploma from Grand Canyon University Thursday.
