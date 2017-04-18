Meet Laura Wilde, the New Director of Xico Arte y Cultura
Xico, Inc. is a nonprofit founded by a group of local artists in 1975 to support Chicano and Native American arts and culture. Its first gallery space, located in Chandler, opened in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,138
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Mon
|Bro
|2
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Bro
|34
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Coolv
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Apr 14
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC