Meat Puppets' Cris Kirkwood Was Shot in the Back and Imprisoned: Life's Magical

It was fourteen years ago when Cris Kirkwood was serving 21 months in prison for striking a security guard at a post office with his own baton; a reunion with Kirkwood's brother Curt and the Meat Puppets seemed a long, long way away. In fact, the guard shot Kirkwood in the back, so his time behind bars was spent recuperating from that injury as well as kicking his drug addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.