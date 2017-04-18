Lost Lake Festival lineup announced f...

Lost Lake Festival lineup announced for Phoenix: Chance the Rapper,...

The lineup has been announced for the Lost Lake Festival in central Phoenix this fall with Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Maor Lazer and more. Lost Lake Festival lineup announced for Phoenix: Chance the Rapper, Killers, Major Lazer, Run the Jewels The lineup has been announced for the Lost Lake Festival in central Phoenix this fall with Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Maor Lazer and more.

