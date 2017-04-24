Live in Phoenix? Take one of Waymo's self-driving cars to work

Back in December, just a few days after Google's self-driving car project became known as Waymo , Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that it was partnering with the new company to build a test fleet of autonomous vehicles. According to the agreement, FCA ponied up 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids, and Waymo tricked out those minivans with self-driving tech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Car Connection.