Landmark Tucson brewery lands at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on May 1

After operating solely in Tucson for 25 years, Barrio Brewing Co. is finally expanding with a Valley location - at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, to be precise.

