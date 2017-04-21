Jackie Andre Muhammed's 'A Guided Journey of Introspection'
It's a small but important step toward increasing the visibility of African-American artists who have long lived and worked in the Phoenix area: For Third Friday, the contemporary gallery Modified Arts on Roosevelt Row is hosting the first solo exhibition for Jackie Andre Muhammed, who creates vibrant oil paintings and found-object assemblages rooted in everyday life and spirituality. Curating the show, called "A Guided Journey of Introspection," is Clottee Hammons, a longtime member of the Valley arts scene through an organization called Emancipation Arts , which in the past has used the gallery for literary events.
