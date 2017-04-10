How You Can Help the City of Phoenix Create a New Latino Cultural Center
The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture will hold three town hall meetings this month, so members of the public can learn more about the City's plans and share their own ideas. Basically, City officials want to hear from as many people as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
