Hop to Central Phoenix for Easter Brunch

Hop to Central Phoenix for Easter Brunch

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

Whether your Easter plan for this Sunday involves church, egg hunts, baskets of chocolate or all of the above, it also likely involves gathering loved ones for a holiday meal. If you're still looking for an enjoyable and delicious place to celebrate w The Arrogant Butcher will offer a special Easter brunch starting at 11 a.m. In addition to the usual menu, guests can enjoy chicken pot pie made with sweet potato, mirepoix and rosemary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16) 8 hr Tapper 7
Armpit Airline 9 hr asking 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,134
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Apr 9 Informant 19
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Apr 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 16
Open call , to organizations needing help with ... Apr 9 Taxi 1
Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14) Apr 7 Steve 5
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC