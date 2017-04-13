Hop to Central Phoenix for Easter Brunch
Whether your Easter plan for this Sunday involves church, egg hunts, baskets of chocolate or all of the above, it also likely involves gathering loved ones for a holiday meal. If you're still looking for an enjoyable and delicious place to celebrate w The Arrogant Butcher will offer a special Easter brunch starting at 11 a.m. In addition to the usual menu, guests can enjoy chicken pot pie made with sweet potato, mirepoix and rosemary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tapper
|7
|Armpit Airline
|9 hr
|asking
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Thu
|chuckles
|1,134
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Open call , to organizations needing help with ...
|Apr 9
|Taxi
|1
|Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14)
|Apr 7
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC