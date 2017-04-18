Hip Hop International NZ Gear up for World Qualifiers
Hip Hop International Zealand this week will host yet again the hip hop national finals at Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland from 27th - 29th April 2017. The competition has a track record of being the vehicle that catapults kiwi's to international gold medal success with IDCO 'The Bradas' being the current two time back to back world champions.
