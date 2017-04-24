Hey Mixologists and Dessert Chefs, Want to Share Your Talents and...

This is only its second year, but Phoenix New Times' Sips & Sweets is shaping up to be one of the summer's hottest food events - pun intended. We've got spots left for just a few more dessert chefs and mixologists at the 2017 Sips & Sweets, to be held Saturday, June 17, at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.