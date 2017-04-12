Here's Every U.S. City and Date for K...

Here's Every U.S. City and Date for Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' Tour

Kendrick Lamar has announced the dates for the U.S. part of his Damn tour, which will be supported by Travis Scott and D.R.A.M . The news comes hours after it was announced that Damn had beaten More Life in terms of sales this week, making it Lamar's biggest album launch to date, with 603,000 albums sold.

