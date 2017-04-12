Here's Every U.S. City and Date for Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' Tour
Kendrick Lamar has announced the dates for the U.S. part of his Damn tour, which will be supported by Travis Scott and D.R.A.M . The news comes hours after it was announced that Damn had beaten More Life in terms of sales this week, making it Lamar's biggest album launch to date, with 603,000 albums sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Augie
|1,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|Song
|47
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Sat
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC