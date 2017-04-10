H.I.G. Capital Makes a Strategic Investment in Barnet Dulaney Perkins and Southwestern Eye Center
For over 30 years BDP and Southwestern have been leaders in providing best-in-class surgical and clinical ophthalmic care to patients in the Phoenix metro area and throughout Arizona, including a strong commitment to providing care in underserved rural areas. With over 40 locations throughout Arizona and New Mexico, BDP and Southwestern offer a full range of ophthalmic care including treatments for cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal disorders as well as vision correction and oculoplastics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,137
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Sat
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 14
|asking
|1
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC