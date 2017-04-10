GCU's Good Friday Tragedy: 2 Students...

GCU's Good Friday Tragedy: 2 Students from Christian School Killed in Crash

Grand Canyon University in Phoenix was closed for Good Friday, the same day that two students were killed in a wrong-way freeway crash 8 miles away Hours after two Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way Good Friday freeway crash, the private Phoenix Christian school was deserted for a classroom holiday and closed to visitors. A third person, a sister of one of the students, was also killed.

