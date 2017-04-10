GCU's Good Friday Tragedy: 2 Students from Christian School Killed in Crash
Grand Canyon University in Phoenix was closed for Good Friday, the same day that two students were killed in a wrong-way freeway crash 8 miles away Hours after two Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way Good Friday freeway crash, the private Phoenix Christian school was deserted for a classroom holiday and closed to visitors. A third person, a sister of one of the students, was also killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|26 min
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Augie
|1,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|11 hr
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
|Armpit Airline
|Fri
|asking
|1
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Informant
|19
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC