Free class can make you a weather spotter for the NWS

Those in Yuma who like to pay attention to the weather can learn how to become a spotter for the NWS in a free training class. The class will be held on Thursday, May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Yuma County Public Health Auditorium, 2200 W. 28th Street .

