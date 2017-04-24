Found-footage 'Phoenix Forgotten' sta...

Found-footage 'Phoenix Forgotten' starts strong, but lacks a worthy payoff

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

"PHOENIX FORGOTTEN" - 2 stars - Florence Hartigan, Luke Spencer Roberts, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews; PG-13 ; in general release "Phoenix Forgotten" is a found-footage story-within-a-story about a young woman investigating the mysterious 20-year-old disappearance of her older brother. Like her missing brother Josh , Sophie is an aspiring filmmaker, and has decided to make a documentary out of her search for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,141
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Sun Song 47
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Sun Aztec0797 8
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Apr 17 Bro 34
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at April 24 at 6:37PM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC