Former 'Deadliest Catch' star Jacob H...

Former 'Deadliest Catch' star Jacob Harris arrested in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Jacob Harris, former crew/cast member on "The Deadliest Catch," has been arrested in Phoenix on theft allegations and drug possession Former 'Deadliest Catch' star Jacob Harris arrested in Phoenix Jacob Harris, former crew/cast member on "The Deadliest Catch," has been arrested in Phoenix on theft allegations and drug possession Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2pYQKyn The Valley has a long history of celebs - from sports figures to rock stars to actors - landing themselves in handcuffs here. Authorities arrested rock star Jim Morrison, singer for the band Doors, in November of 1969 after being disruptive on a flight to Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr chuckles 1,141
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Sun Song 47
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Sun Aztec0797 8
Armpit Airline Apr 22 Citizen 2
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 20 Whiny1 3
News Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11) Apr 17 Bro 34
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at April 25 at 4:44AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC