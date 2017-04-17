Fast Food for the Dude: Greasy, Fatty, Salty Is Red-Hot Formula
Consumers are maddeningly fickle, switching up tastes on a dime under influence from the latest health craze or rage on social media. But dude, if you want predictability, look to the hungry young men of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
