Drake robbed by thirsty thief

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker wasn't home when a member of his staff found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of the rapper's hoodies, at around 10.30pm on April 3. According to TMZ, after police were called, the unnamed intruder told officers she had permission to enter, which she didn't, and confessed to taking Pepsi, Sprite, and Fiji water. It is unclear how long she had been inside the house, or how long she was in there as there were no signs of forced entry.

