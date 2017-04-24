DK Dogs Storefront is Coming to Central Phoenix in Early May
After two years of slinging Danish-style hot dogs around metro Phoenix via hot dog carts, DK Dogs is moving into its first-ever storefront early next month. In a recent e-mail, owner Liza Asbury says that a grand opening date hasn't been decided on yet, but the storefront will likely officially open during the week of May 1. DK Dogs will be joining several other restaurants in The Strip shopping plaza on the northwest corner of 12th Street and Highland Avenue in central Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Augie
|1,142
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Apr 23
|Song
|47
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Apr 23
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC