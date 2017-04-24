DK Dogs Storefront is Coming to Central Phoenix in Early May

After two years of slinging Danish-style hot dogs around metro Phoenix via hot dog carts, DK Dogs is moving into its first-ever storefront early next month. In a recent e-mail, owner Liza Asbury says that a grand opening date hasn't been decided on yet, but the storefront will likely officially open during the week of May 1. DK Dogs will be joining several other restaurants in The Strip shopping plaza on the northwest corner of 12th Street and Highland Avenue in central Phoenix.

