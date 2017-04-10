Director Justin Barber and Writer/Producer T.S. Nowlin Talk Phoenix Forgotten

Coming out this Friday is the sci-fi/horror found footage film Phoenix Forgotten , which is based on the Phoenix Lights phenomenon that occurred on March 13th of 1997. On that day, several lights appeared over the city of Phoenix, AZ in a triangular formation, something that the military claimed were flairs dropped by an A-10 Warthog during a planned exercise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.