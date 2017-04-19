DAR members spruce-up historic sites near downtown Phoenix
Almost two dozen Piestewa Peak and Maricopa Chapter members, of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution , cleaned-up grave sites at the historic Pioneer & Military Memorial Park and the grounds of the Smurthwaite House near downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|1 hr
|Whiny1
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,138
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Bro
|34
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Coolv
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Apr 14
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC