CVS MinuteClinics to relieve stress on Phoenix VA, open doors to many veterans in Arizona A pilot program permits veterans with minor ailments to get prompt health care from clinics in CVS Health stores. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oTEiSl U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., toured the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix on April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.