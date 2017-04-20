Celebrate Earth Day With Keep Phoenix Beautiful

Earth Day is being celebrated all over the world and on April 22, you can celebrate right here in the valley with Keep Phoenix Beautiful ! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Phoenix locals and valley-wide residents are invited to the 8th Annual Phoenix Festival at Steele Indian School Park. This anticipated Earth Day celebration provides ways to be kind to the earth at a zero-waste event while supporting environmental protection and green living, featuring earth-friendly vendors, music, food and activities for all ages.

