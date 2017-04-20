Celebrate Earth Day With Keep Phoenix Beautiful
Earth Day is being celebrated all over the world and on April 22, you can celebrate right here in the valley with Keep Phoenix Beautiful ! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Phoenix locals and valley-wide residents are invited to the 8th Annual Phoenix Festival at Steele Indian School Park. This anticipated Earth Day celebration provides ways to be kind to the earth at a zero-waste event while supporting environmental protection and green living, featuring earth-friendly vendors, music, food and activities for all ages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Thu
|Whiny1
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|chuckles
|1,138
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Apr 17
|Coolv
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Apr 14
|Fuckitwhocaresbitch
|120
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC