Casa A ejo Tacos and Tequila Coming Soon to Central Phoenix

Remember the other day, when you were like, "I wish there were more dining options on Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue"? Evening Entertainment Group, the Arizona-based crew you can thank for concepts like The Mint, RnR, Stock & Stable, and Hi Fi Kitchen + Cocktails, is at it again with a space on the west side of Seventh Street. Casa Aejo Tacos and Tequila is slated to open on - when else? - May 5, and will serve lunch, dinner, and, on weekends, that classic Latin American staple: brunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.