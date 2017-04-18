Carlos Castro Stays Undefeated with Decision Over Palacios
Fighting in front of a hometown crowd at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, rising 23-year old Jr. featherweight prospect Carlos Castro , 121 ¼, of Phoenix, Arizona, picked up an eight round unanimous decision over a one-time strawweight notable, 36-year old Juan Palacios , 121, of Managua, Nicaragua. Palacios lost every round but gave Castro some quality rounds in defeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Augie
|1,140
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Song
|47
|Armpit Airline
|Sat
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|Test
|8
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC