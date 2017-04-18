Carlos Castro Stays Undefeated with Decision Over Palacios

Fighting in front of a hometown crowd at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, rising 23-year old Jr. featherweight prospect Carlos Castro , 121 ¼, of Phoenix, Arizona, picked up an eight round unanimous decision over a one-time strawweight notable, 36-year old Juan Palacios , 121, of Managua, Nicaragua. Palacios lost every round but gave Castro some quality rounds in defeat.

