AZ man sentenced for fatal Colorado robbery
The first of four Arizona men charged in a home invasion robbery that led to the shooting death of a Colorado college student has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. The Durango Herald reports Daniel Nelson Wright of Phoenix was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to burglary as part of a plea agreement.
