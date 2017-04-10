Authorities: Wrong-way crash on I-17 ...

Authorities: Wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix kills 3

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Northbound Interstate 17 is closed following a wrong-way crash that authorities say involved two vehicles and killed three people. The state Department of Public Safety says those killed included the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound in northbound lanes of I-17 in northwest Phoenix early Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 3 hr Fuckitwhocaresbitch 120
Would you bang Kim Tobin, Phoenix ABC News 15 (... (May '16) 20 hr Tapper 7
Armpit Airline 21 hr asking 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Thu chuckles 1,134
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Apr 9 Informant 19
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Apr 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 16
Open call , to organizations needing help with ... Apr 9 Taxi 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC