Are you Dining Out for Life? Phoenix ...

Are you Dining Out for Life? Phoenix restaurants donate proceeds for AIDS support April 27

Dining Out for Life raises money for HIV/AIDS awareness. On Thursday, April 27, more than 20 Valley restaurants will donate meal proceeds to the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS.

