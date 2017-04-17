Anti-discrimination campaign launches in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona is open for business! Some Valley business owners say loose anti-discrimination laws can make the state seem a little closed off so they're taking action to change that with a new image campaign. The "Open for Business" campaign is the brainchild of LGBT advocacy group One Community.
