A Behind The Scenes Look at This Old House's Upcoming Phoenix Episode
But these days, she's knee-deep in adult-life fixings. Besides managing her career as a behavioral health worker and other day-to-day responsibilities, she and partner Liz Ahumada care for Whitehead's bedridden mother, Carmelita, who lives with them in Glendale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,141
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Song
|47
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Bro
|34
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC