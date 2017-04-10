6 Things You Need to Know About the Phoenix Food Scene

From a new Snooze to the D-Backs' spruced-up menu at Chase Field, there's lots of mouth-watering news coming our way this spring. Soon to be the Valley's fifth location, the newest Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will be located in a brand-new building in the Ahwatukee Foothills Centre on Ray Road and the I-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.